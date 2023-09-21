Amazon's October 2023 Prime Day: Here's Everything You Need to Know

How would you like a six-week headstart on your holiday shopping? This is your year, because Amazon is not going to make you wait for Black Friday to start crunching on your wish lists. The retail super power has announced the Prime Big Deal Days event will take place October 10 and 11. Think of this mega-event as Prime Day II , because just like the annual Prime Day blowout, Prime Big Deal Days is a 48-hour session of incredible offers and markdowns, with new deals dropping as often as every five minutes across Amazon’s entire massive selection of products. And, since Amazon’s gonna Amazon, there will be doorbusters dropping well ahead of the official October 10 start, and then days of retail aftershocks after the event ends on 11th .

Here’s another inside tip for you: Many of the other retail giants like Target, Best Buy, and Walmart don’t like letting Amazon steal all the glory during Prime Day-type events, so they roll out competing sales events of their own. Retail competition like that is a jackpot for consumers, and there’s no reason to think Prime Big Deal Days will be any different.

Prime Big Deal Days 2023 | Amazon

When Is Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days?

The Prime Big Deal Days event takes place October 10 and 11. Like last year’s Early Access Event, Prime Big Deal Days is really a second Prime Day event, but why split hairs? And, as anyone who’s taken part in a Prime Day extravaganza knows, Amazon loves to drop big deals both before and after the big event itself, so keep a sharp eye out for those unannounced sales .

What Will Be On Sale During Prime Day?

So much. The top-sellers during Prime Day 2023 were Home, Fashion, and Beauty items, but Tech items — particularly from Amazon’s growing family of proprietary brands like Fire TVs, Kindles, Ring and Blink security cams, and Echo — are always subject to incredible deals during Prime Day. And since this is Amazon’s way of kicking off the holiday shopping season, toys will be another hot-ticket item during Prime Big Deal Days, including exclusives from the upcoming PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, which releases on Sept. 29 .

How Does Prime Big Deal Days Compare to Prime Day and Black Friday?

Very favorably. Prime Big Deal Days is a great opportunity if for some reason you missed Prime Day this past July, or if you want to get a really big headstart on your holiday shopping, or both. And, like Prime Day, you need to be a Prime member to get in on the action. The good news is, it’s easy to join, and you can even get a free trial. And once you’re in, you get to enjoy Prime benefits year-round, including free shipping on many items, Invite-only Prime deals, four free months of Amazon Music, and much more.

What Are the Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now?

You can always find the best Amazon deals of the day right here. Amazon loves to drop new deals seemingly from outta nowhere, but we’re always on top of it and every day you can find the best Amazon deals in one convenient location.