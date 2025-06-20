The Ninja Creami Returns in Fresh New Colors: Same Performance, New Personality

The Ninja Creami has long been one of the best and easiest ways to make all kinds of frozen treats at home. Now Ninja has given the same old machine a new wardrobe, so you can pick a model that actually looks good on the counter. It comes in several new colors: Orange Mango, Blueberry Mint, Strawberry, and Coffee Cream, and each version comes with two 24 ounce pint containers so you've got options to make two different flavors at once. Best of all? It's available right now.

This machine is super easy to use, and you'll get some delicious ice cream in a short time that's 100% homemade. Freeze your base in the included container, put it into the machine, choose one of seven presets and let the Creami work. You can have a silky gelato or a lighter sorbet depending on how you use the machine, too. Plus, you can add cookie bits or swirl flavors throughout.

Two containers mean less waiting between flavors, which is especially nice if you like to experiment. Make a dairy free sorbet for a friend and something full fat and with full dairy for yourself, and both can sit in the freezer ready to scoop. And these new colors are much more fun, you can't deny how exciting it is when appliances actually come in different hues.

If you like to tinker with recipes or you just want better desserts on demand, the Ninja Creami 7-in-1 still delivers. The update adds style without changing the parts people liked most. Now's a good time to go ahead and grab yours.