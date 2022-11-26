Amazon sells pretty much everything and often has the best prices around, including on gadgets, kitchen devices, video games, and quite a bit more. Problem is, with so many things on offer, how do you find the best deals? Just look here! Our Amazon deals of the day roundup will be updated every weekday with the latest and greatest bargains from across categories, curated by the staff of Kinja Deals. You never know what kind of amazing sale you’ll stumble upon here, so be sure to check back regularly.



How We Choose the Daily Deals

Amazon always has new deals coming around, and sifting through them can be tricky. There’s a mix of daily deals, which last just for one day, lightning deals, which may only last for a couple of hours depending on stock, and more general deals that last for as long as they last. We go through these to pick out the ones we think are most interesting because of the products on sale, the size of the discount, or because they’re a perfect mix of both.

The ultra-sought-after are on-sale—and a great deal at 40% off. These are true noise cancelling buds—with active and transparency modes. Beats Studio Buds are a “Class 1 Bluetooth” device, meaning they have a super long range; better for dancing around the house. And in case that dance routine leads you to a perilous encounter with a sink, they’re IPX4 rated water resistant too. All of this certification babble just adds up to: Beats Studio Buds are a good-as-hell earbud for $90.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy Beats Studio Buds for $90 at Amazon

Looking for a parent gift that’ll make them watch more than whatever movie’s on cable? Or maybe they already have your streaming logins and are watching on their tablet? Whatever their streaming capabilities are, they’ll probably dig one of these Fire TV Sticks for the holidays. The 4K Max and the classic Fire TV Stick 4K are each on sale, and let them access all the streamers they already love—like that Jeff Goldblum show on Disney+ to Succession on HBO Max. Parents like Alan Ruck, right? Anyway, they can use Alexa when they can’t find the remote control, and enjoy their favs in 4K high-definition. Grab this early Cyber Monday deal and gift high-def this holiday season.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 at Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 at Amazon

Hey, if you don’t yet have a robot vacuuming for you, this Roomba is a chill 35% off during Cyber Monday sales—and we simply adore this little guy. This Roomba has a full-suite of advanced censors to avoid collisions and map your house, and also knows when and where to dock to recharge. It gets along well with pets and sucks up pet hair too—by loosening, lifting, and suctioning. The brushes work well around corners to guide debris into the vacuum. And because it moves from carpets to hard floors with ease, it’s a full-home solution to a tedious chore. During Cyber Monday deals, this iRobot Roomba is only $179—bring him home for Christmas.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the iRobot Roomba 694 for $179 at Amazon

Though you can find so many other KitchenAid products—appliances, essentials, etc.—for 30% off during Amazon’s Black Friday sales, the stunner is obviously the KitchenAid Stand Mixer. The 3.5 qt variety is only $266, and goodness, will it stun the baby pastry chef in your life. No more will they have to spend an hour kneading by hand! Let the 10 settings beat that egg, whisk those egg whites, and knead that dough to stretchy windowpane perfection. The 3.5 qt mixer is perfect for people with limited counter space; though light, it can still make up to five dozen cookies and handle 10 speeds!

G/O Media may get a commission Buy Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5 Qt for $266 from Amazon

Winter means snowstorms, hurricane season means hurricanes, and so on and so forth. There’s plenty of time to prep for storms if you act now—and grab a generator for those just in case scenarios. Generators are up to 36% off at Amazon, including selections from DuroMax, Westinghouse, and Generac. The impressive DuroMax generator can power lights and refrigerators with 13,000 starting wattage and a one-touch button. This Westinghouse offering runs the essentials—good for camping and it has a remote button start. Finally, the Generac is another residential model, with up to 11 hours of run time. The worst-case-scenario is way less worse with these guys.

G/O Media may get a commission Shop DuroMax Generator Sale on Amazon

Want to check in on your pup while you’re out doing errands or away for the evening? This dog camera lets you video chat with your furry pal while you’re gone from the house. The 360° wide lens can auto-track your dog’s whereabouts so they’re always in view. It can even toss treats to keep them active and entertained to lessen the anxiety of mom or dad being out. For Black Friday, the Furbo 360° dog camera is down to just $147. Treat the dog owners in your life to something special this holiday season.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy Furbo 360° Dog Camera for $147 from Amazon

Upgrades big and small for up to 25% off! Frigidaire’s Black Friday Sale includes delightful picks, like this crunchy ice maker for your cold brew and cola needs, or this bestselling mini-fridge. The “micro fridge” can chill approximately six soda-size cans at once—so sip your seltzers with this baby under your desk. Its size sits flush to whatever placement works for you. Finally, this compact apartment-size fridge is delightful in retro-red or classic silver. The reversible hinge lets you squeeze it into whatever narrow space suits your home. Cute, functional, and very much on-sale!

G/O Media may get a commission Shop in the Frigidaire Sale on Amazon

If you’re looking for some good outdoor sports clothing then Columbia Sportswear Sale has you covered. There is a range of different items on sale like this Columbia Men’s Fleece Jacket for keeping warm without the weight, the Columbia Men’s Cargo Shorts for when you need that extra movement, and the Columbia Women’s Switchback Jacket which is great for staying dry in the rain.

G/O Media may get a commission Shop the Columbia Sportswear Sale from Amazon

Samsung’s line of QLED Smart TVs cleverly named “The Frame” are designed to just look like standard wall art when not in use as a TV. The series includes an anti-reflection matte display as well as a brand-new UI. One of the things the new UI is capable of is rotating content vertically which is great if you plan to use the TV as a portrait display. The Smart TV comes with options of brown, teak, beige, or white bezels to choose from. The 65" model of the TV is currently $400 off for Black Friday.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy Samsung 65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV for $1787 from Amazon

This Garmin Vivoactive 4 is a smartwatch that can do just about everything, and it’s great for fitness fanatics. This smartwatch has oxygen sensors, can track your sleep cycles, hydration, stress levels and more, and can track different workouts, play music, and has safety features too.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy Garmin Vivoactive 4 for $180 from Amazon

If you’re looking to get cooking then this Instant Vortex Plus 6-In-1 Air Fryer Oven is 46% off today. This air fryer oven can air fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate, helps drive air flow down for crispier results, and has a bunch of programs built-in.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy Instant Vortex Plus 6-In-1 Air Fryer Oven for $70 from Amazon

Keep those gnashers clean and healthy with this Oralfree Water Dental Flosser at 52% off. This water flosser has four different modes to hit different areas, only needs four hours of charging to last 15 days, and uses water pressure to completely cleanse your teeth.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy Oralfree Water Dental Flosser for $29 from Amazon

The Google Nest Thermostat is an easy way to keep an eye on your home’s heating and energy usage and is 31% off today. This smart thermostat is programmable, works with Alexa or Google Assistant, can be controlled remotely, and even tracks if things aren’t working properly!