Score 40% Off the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 Portable Speaker and Pump Up the Volume

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 isn’t just a Bluetooth speaker—it’s a rugged, go-anywhere sound machine built for serious music lovers who don’t want to sacrifice audio quality when they’re on the move. Right now, it’s 40% off at multiple outlets (including Amazon), making this the perfect time to grab one before fall (and back to school) kicks into high gear.

This compact speaker delivers surprisingly big sound, with rich bass and clear mids and highs that fill a room. Thanks to its 360-degree audio design, you’ll get the same immersive sound experience no matter where you’re standing. It’s waterproof, dustproof, and even floats too, so you can bring it with you wherever you go.

The Wonderboom 4 also boasts up to 14 hours of playtime on a single charge and an impressive 131-foot Bluetooth range, giving you the freedom to set the vibe without being tethered to your device. It's got a very rugged build as well, which means it can handle being tossed in a bag or dropped (because we all do it). It's also surprisingly lightweight so you can carry it, too.

Whether you’re looking to replace your old portable speaker or add a reliable backup for outdoor events, this deal is hard to beat. With its blend of portability, durability, and top-notch sound, the Wonderboom 4 is a worthy addition to what you carry with you every day.