You're Loving the Show—Now Play The Last of Us Part I on PC for 10% off

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The Last of Us on HBO has tak en audiences by storm . Many fans of the original consider this story to be the best narrative-driven game of the past decade so it’s super exciting to see it cross mediums to a whole new audience. If you’re intrigued by the new show starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, consider picking up the source. The 2013 survival horror game recently got a full-on remake for the PS5 with The Last of Us Part 1 and now it’s coming to PC as well.

The Last of Us Part 1 (PC Steam Key) | $54 | Green Man Gaming

You can pre-order the Steam version of the game for 10% off from most Green Man Gaming which is set to release on March 28. You’ll be in for a rivetting few days as you play through this gut-wrenching but satisfying 15-hour story.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $54 at Green Man Gaming