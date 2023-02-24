It's all consuming.
PC Gaming

You're Loving the Show—Now Play The Last of Us Part I on PC for 10% off

Save $7 when you preorder the Steam version of The Last of Us Part I.

By
Joe Tilleli
Joel and Ellie as seen in the HBO adaptation on the left and as seen in The Last of US Part I on the right.
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

The Last of Us on HBO has taken audiences by storm. Many fans of the original consider this story to be the best narrative-driven game of the past decade so it’s super exciting to see it cross mediums to a whole new audience. If you’re intrigued by the new show starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, consider picking up the source. The 2013 survival horror game recently got a full-on remake for the PS5 with The Last of Us Part 1 and now it’s coming to PC as well.

The Last of Us Part 1 (PC Steam Key) | $54 | Green Man Gaming

You can pre-order the Steam version of the game for 10% off from most Green Man Gaming which is set to release on March 28. You’ll be in for a rivetting few days as you play through this gut-wrenching but satisfying 15-hour story.

