PlayStation

The Last of Us Premieres on HBO This Weekend—Play the Game First on PS5

Play through Sony's greatest hit from 2013 with the new PS5 remake.

Joe Tilleli
The Last of Us on HBO is just around the corner. This story is considered by many fans to be the best narrative-driven game of the past decade so it’s super exciting to see it cross mediums to a whole new audience. If you’re intrigued by the new show starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, consider picking up the source. The 2013 survival horror game recently got a full-on remake for the PS5 with The Last of Us Part 1 and it looks beautiful. You’ll be in for a rivetting few days as you play through this gut-wrenching but satisfying 15-hour story. You can get the game for $70 from most retailers. The show premieres this Sunday at 9:00 PM EST on HBO.

TechPlayStation