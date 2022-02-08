Samsung 980 Pro w/Heatsink 1TB NVMe SSD | $190 | Samsung

Samsung 980 Pro w/Heatsink 2TB NVMe SSD | $350 | Samsung

Bought a PlayStation 5 and now you’re running out of space for your games? Kick that can down the road after you buy one of these crazy fast Samsung 980 Pro SSDs! With PCIe interfacing, throughput that will make your heart sing, and a heatsink for thermal protection, they’re perfect for jamming into the PS5 expansion slot and boosting your storage. Right now, Samsung has the 1TB version marked down by $60, while the 2TB version is $100 off. These SSDs offer sequential read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and writes of the same up to 5,100MB/s—not quite as fast as that PNY SSD I wrote about yesterday, but you’d be hard-pressed to notice a difference, and Samsung, for its part, is considered one of the most reliable SSD manufacturers around . And o f course, these SSDs don’t only work with the PS5—they’ll work with your computer just fine, as well.