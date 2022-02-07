PNY XLR8 4TB NVMe Internal SSD | $600 | Amazon

I will cop to having stopped paying attention when NVMe SSDs started topping 2,000-3,000MB /s read/writes, and then I looked at this PNY XLR8 NVMe 4TB SSD and I can’t imagine a world where I actually make use of storage that reads at a whopping 7,500MB /s and writes at 6,850MB /s. Those are sequential reads and writes, mind you—these companies prefer giving you those numbers, which can be way, way, waaaay bigger than the random reads and writes that make up a decent deal of your day-to-day computer usage, but this being an SSD, those numbers won’t be nearly as reduced as on a normal spinning disk drive. The point is, this thing is crazy fast and, at this price, crazy cheap, relative to other, similarly-swift SSDs. If you’re really going to be putting a load on it, you may want to consider the version that comes equipped with a big, fat heatsink for $770, instead. Other sizes are also on sale, with the highest percentage discount being the 36% drop on the 2TB version, which is going for $300 right now.