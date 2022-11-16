’Tis the season to holiday shop––but you know what’s more fun than holiday shopping? Impulse buying cool things for yourself. Like I always say: one for you. One for me. Here are 5 gadgets under $75 to reward yourself for all that generosity.
Multi-color Lamp | $37 | Amazon
For only $37, you can have a lamp that changes color with the push of a button. Illuminate your room with a cool blue, a dramatic red, or a serene green. The vibe shift is coming and your new lamp can be the reason.
Echo Buds | $70 | Amazon
Woah, is there an echo in here? There can be if you hop on this great deal. Amazon’s Echo Buds are now $50 off. This is a great chance to get noise cancelling ear buds at a steep discount.
Coffee Bean Grinder | $62 | Amazon
Get back on your literal grind with this steel coffee grinder for just $62. For the price of just 10 coffee shop cold brews, you could have your own freshly ground beans waiting for you at home.
JBL Clip 3 | $45 | Amazon
Are portable Bluetooth speakers just not quite portable enough for your tastes? This JBL speaker clips onto your bag so you can bring it anywhere hands-free. A nice bonus? It’s waterproof! Unfortunately, we can’t make the same guarantee for the bag that you clipped it onto.
Hydroponics Growing System | $50 | Amazon
Buying herbs at the grocery store is for suckers! Start your new life as a farmer with this hydroponics growing system with an LED grow light. At just $50, this is a great dill. I mean deal.