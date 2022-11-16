’Tis the season to holiday shop––but you know what’s more fun than holiday shopping? Impulse buying cool things for yourself. Like I always say: one for you. One for me. Here are 5 gadgets under $75 to reward yourself for all that generosity.

For only $37, you can have a lamp that changes color with the push of a button. Illuminate your room with a cool blue, a dramatic red, or a serene green. The vibe shift is coming and your new lamp can be the reason.

Buy for $37 at Amazon

An ultra-smart air monitor

For Black Friday, uHoo is $140 off its original price, plus you'll get one year of uHoo's Premium plan, with customized alerts about air quality.

Woah, is there an echo in here? There can be if you hop on this great deal. Amazon’s Echo Buds are now $50 off. This is a great chance to get noise cancelling ear buds at a steep discount.

Buy for $70 at Amazon

Get back on your literal grind with this steel coffee grinder for just $62. For the price of just 10 coffee shop cold brews, you could have your own freshly ground beans waiting for you at home.

Buy for $62 at Amazon

Are portable Bluetooth speakers just not quite portable enough for your tastes? This JBL speaker clips onto your bag so you can bring it anywhere hands-free. A nice bonus? It’s waterproof! Unfortunately, we can’t make the same guarantee for the bag that you clipped it onto.

Buy for $45 at Amazon

Buying herbs at the grocery store is for suckers! Start your new life as a farmer with this hydroponics growing system with an LED grow light. At just $50, this is a great dill. I mean deal.