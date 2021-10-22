Holiday Styling Inflatable Outdoor Movie Screen | $175 | Amazon

Ever thought you’d like to throw a movie night with friends at home, but didn’t think your TV was good enough? Take the party outside with this 16-foot Holiday Styling Inflatable Outdoor Movie Screen, now $175 at Amazon. It also comes in a supersize version for $210. You can use this projector screen to throw an impossibly cool outdoor movie party, as it’s super durable, uses tough fabric, and inflates quickly thanks to an electronic blower. You’ll be on your way to watching your favorite movies with friends in minutes. It might feel weird to watch a movie outside on a blow-up screen, but it is 2021, after all. Everything is weird now.