Start Your Spring Cleaning With the $100 off Dyson V10

Save big on one of the hardest working vacuums around.

By
Erin O'Brien
The on-sale Dyson V10 Animal is great for people with pets.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

We love a Dyson around here. And just in time for spring cleaning, you can grab the Dyson V10 Animal for around $100 less at either Wayfair or Dyson. No, we’re not talking about the Muppet: the V10 Animal is great for families with pets. The “hair screw” tool picks up long hair and pet hair without tangling in a jiffy.

Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | $480 | 13% Off | Wayfair
Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | $450 | 18% Off | Dyson

Dyson’s next-level filtration captures 99.99% of particles, and the 14 “cyclones” whisk them into the dust receptacle. Use it handheld to vacuum your car, or switch the brush to reach high areas of your house. These are a game changer—I promise you’ll actually want to vacuum. 

