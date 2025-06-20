Humble Bundle's Legendary New Offer Lets You Pay What You Want on Up to 16 Warner Brothers Games
Play epic combat games as legends from Batman to Raiden and Mad Max and save hundreds of dollars.
Cash in on epic WB games in either 7- or 16-game bundles, save hundreds of dollars, and support charities.
Humble Bundle's back with their latest awesome name-your-price deal. You might even say this deal is heroic, because it's offering bundles of up to 17 great combat and role-playing games from Warner Brothers, including Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition, Gotham Knights, Mad Max, and more. The full 16-game bundle has a value of $635, but you can unlock it for as little as $12. The 7-game bundle can be yours for as little as $7.
Suggested Reading
Related Content
As with all of Humble Bundle's amazing deals, this one can be redeemed on Steam or Windows, and while you can pay the absolute rock-bottom price to score either 7 or 16 awesome Warner Brothers action games, paying more means money goes to charity. The WB Play the Legends Bundle is one of Humble Bundle's best performers, having raised over $90,000 for charity already. DC superhero fans will love this one, with games like Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition, Batman: Arkham City Game of the Year Edition, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and other DC favorites. Digital game keys can be redeemed by Feb. 27, 2026, but this deal only runs through Aug. 27, so don't miss out!