Humble Bundle's back with their latest awesome name-your-price deal. You might even say this deal is heroic, because it's offering bundles of up to 17 great combat and role-playing games from Warner Brothers, including Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition, Gotham Knights, Mad Max, and more. The full 16-game bundle has a value of $635, but you can unlock it for as little as $12. The 7-game bundle can be yours for as little as $7.

As with all of Humble Bundle's amazing deals, this one can be redeemed on Steam or Windows, and while you can pay the absolute rock-bottom price to score either 7 or 16 awesome Warner Brothers action games, paying more means money goes to charity. The WB Play the Legends Bundle is one of Humble Bundle's best performers, having raised over $90,000 for charity already. DC superhero fans will love this one, with games like Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition, Batman: Arkham City Game of the Year Edition, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and other DC favorites. Digital game keys can be redeemed by Feb. 27, 2026, but this deal only runs through Aug. 27, so don't miss out!