Accessories

This Super Cute Mechanical Keyboard Has Customizable Emoji Keys and Is $20 off

Save $20 on a customizable, pink, mechanical keyboard from Logitech.

By
Joe Tilleli
Logitech OP Keys Wireless Mechanical Keyboard | $80 | Best Buy
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

It’s time to enhance your gaming setup with a number of accessories on sale from Logitech. One of the most well-known brands in the game of third-party gaming accessories, you’ll be able to deck out your setup with a new keyboard, mouse, headphones, and more all while saving up to 40%. Take this mechanical tactile switch keyboard for instance. Feels great to type on and it’s also cute as hell. It’s got bouncy, typewriter-styled keys that clack and pop as you type. It even has customizable emoji keys for quick reactions. Right now it’s $20 off.

