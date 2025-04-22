Nordstrom Rack Is Serving Up Steals With Up to 70% Off Top Brands Right Now

If your wardrobe (or home) needs a refresh, Nordstrom Rack is here to deliver with major savings across the board. With up to 70% off clothing, shoes, accessories, and home goods, this is your chance to score designer styles and everyday staples for way less. Whether you’re treating yourself or hunting for the perfect Mother’s Day gift, these deals make it easy to shop smart.

Up to 70% Off | Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack has been a go-to for off-price fashion since 1973, offering top brands at unbeatable prices. The best part? About 90% of the brands you’ll find here are the same ones you’ll see at Nordstrom, just marked down significantly. Expect weekly drops of fresh finds across women’s, men’s, kids’, and home categories—so there’s always something new to discover.

Right now, you can browse the Top 100 Deals to see what’s trending and selling fast. From Steve Madden sandals to Calvin Klein loungewear, Nike activewear, and home décor pieces that make a statement, these are the can’t-miss markdowns worth jumping on.

With Mother’s Day around the corner, the Mother’s Day Gift Guide is another highlight. Find beauty gift sets, cozy robes, luxe candles, and statement accessories—perfect for surprising Mom with something stylish and thoughtful (without blowing your budget).

Great brands, great prices, and new arrivals every week—there’s a reason Rack shoppers keep coming back. Don’t miss your chance to snag something good.