Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine | $100 | Amazon



Fitness means different things to different people. For some people, it’s all about weight training to get hench, others favour functional fitness like rock climbing, and some just want to keep their heart healthy with cardio. Some people also just workout so they can eat more food, and we respect that too. This Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine is down by 8% today at $100, and it’ll help you out with most of those fitness commitments. The Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine has twelve different resistance levels that can be adjusted with ease, uses hydraulic resistance instead of a wheel, which is novel, can easily be moved around thanks to it s compact nature, and has a digital monitor to let you see how well you’re doing.