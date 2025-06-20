Logo
This Samsung QLED TV Just Dropped to its Black Friday Price

This screen typically runs for $1,300, but you can snag it for under $800 at B&H Photo's Mega Sale

ByThe Inventory Staff
Looking for a stellar home entertainment upgrade? The Samsung Neo QN80F 55" Smart Neo QLED Mini‑LED TV delivers premium performance at a significantly reduced price, making now one of the best times to buy. This 55-inch Neo QLED 4K TV pairs Samsung’s advanced Mini-LED backlighting with a powerful AI-driven processor and vibrant Quantum Matrix picture technology, giving you crisp details, deep contrast, and rich colors that make movies, sports, and games pop. Smart features powered by Samsung’s Tizen OS give you access to the latest streaming apps, plus built-in Wi-Fi, four HDMI inputs with variable refresh support, and immersive Dolby Atmos-style audio right out of the box.

Samsung Neo QN80F 55" Smart Neo QLED Mini‑LED TV | $750 | B&H Photo

What’s truly compelling about this offer is the current $550+ discount compared to its original list price - a rare opportunity to own a premium 4K TV without the premium cost. Deals like this slash the price far below typical Black Friday or holiday pricing, bringing cutting-edge picture technology into the realm of mid-range buyers. With features like 4K AI upscaling to enhance every source and a 120 Hz native refresh rate for smoother motion, this TV is a strong pick for both everyday watching and gaming setups - especially when savings like this make high-end performance affordable.

Don’t miss out! At this price point, the Samsung QN80F balances innovation, smart capabilities, and everyday value, offering a compelling upgrade for anyone looking to elevate their living room entertainment experience.

