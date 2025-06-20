Logo
Pre-order Samsung's New Lineup of the Galaxy S26, S26+, S26 Ultra, Galaxy Buds 4, and Buds 4 Pro

The latest new smartphones and earbuds from Samsung are now open for pre-order with tons os huge trade in deals.

ByJoe Tilleli
Samsung just unveiled its new lineup of smartphones and earbuds for 2026. We saw the introduction of the S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra.

One of the standout new features highlighted on this year's series is an all-new privacy display. When you engage the new feature in your settings, it will limit the screen's viewing angle which keeps those nearby from being able to take a peak at what you're looking at. This can protect sensitive information from being seen by others, or just give you peace of mind that no one else on the train can see that you're Googling yourself.

Additionally, the next set of earbuds in Samsung's audio lineup is here. The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro provide power sound with adaptive noise cancelation and integration with AI. You can even have them translate conversations in your ear on the fly.

Pre-orders are open now, and you can save up to $980 for a limited time when trading in your old devices. New products are scheduled to arrive by March 11. There's tons of stackable deals on these at the moment, so you'll definitely want to get your order in sooner rather than later. We've outlined all of the deals below, now all you have to do is click and save.

  • $980 Total Savings for non-students with trade-in: 
    • $30 exclusive credit + $50 discount PAYPAL50 code + $900 trade-in
  • $1,120 Total Savings for students with trade-in:
    • $30 exclusive credit + $50 PAYPAL50 code + $900 trade-in + $50 Student Credit + $90 Student Discount 
  • $230 Total Savings with no trade-in: 
    • $150 credit + $30 exclusive credit + $50 discount PAYPAL50 code
Pre-order at Samsung


