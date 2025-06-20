If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to start thinking about patios, porches, and backyard upgrades, Target’s latest sale is a good place to start. The Target Patio and Outdoor Sale is going on now, and you can find a wide variety of goodies

You can score 50% off patio furniture during the sale, so if you've had your eye on some new outdoor decor, you should go ahead and dive in. This is the perfect time to full patio refresh or just filling a gap. Maybe you need a new lounge set, maybe you just want a couple of chairs that make a small balcony feel more finished, or maybe your outdoor dining setup has seen better days.

Target’s general outdoor section is also useful if you're thinking beyond furniture. There are tons of goodies you can buy surrounding patio, outdoor living, and garden essentials, which makes it a good browse if you wanna build out a spring setup all at once instead of only replacing one item. That's especially helpful if you want your outdoor space to feel cohesive without putting in a huge amount of effort.

If spring projects are starting to move up your list, this Target event is worth a look. With up to 50% off patio furniture and other outdoor decor to pick up, it is a practical time to start getting your space ready before everyone else does. Because the weather is getting warmer, and you're gonna be ready for it.