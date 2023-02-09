The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Got a Brand New Trailer and Price Tag

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Standard) | $70 | GameStop | Best Buy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Collector’s) | $130 | GameStop | Best Buy

The much-anticipated sequel to Nintendo’s generation-defining open-world game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild got another trailer during the Nintendo Direct on Wednesday. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is looking to be quite the expansive endeavor with a slew of new enemies to face and new traversal options such as what appears to be some form of magically-powered car. In addition to receiving new gameplay footage, the game is now pre-orderable at major retailers along with a special Collector’s Edition that includes the physical game, a steelbook case, four pins, an art book, an a steel poster. The Collector’s Edition goes for $130 while the standard version is set at $70—a first for Nintendo. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom releases later this year on May 12.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Standard Edition for $70 at Best Buy