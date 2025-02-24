HeyBike's Ultimate Ebike is $600 Off and Comes With Free Front Baskets

The HeyBike Mars 2.0 is the ultimate bike to take with you on your outdoor ventures. It’s motorized with a powerful 750-1,000W rear hub motor which can reach speeds of up to 32 mph. The fat 20" by 4" tires make the HeyBike easy to ride across the grass or sand, making it the perfect beach bike. The rear rack and pegboard can load up to 120 lbs., plus accessories like water bottles or bike locks can easily be attached. And when you’re done riding, the Mars 2.0 folds up within 15 seconds to easily transport in the trunk of your car or store in a closet or garage.

HeyBike Mars 2.0 | $600 off + Free Front Baskets | HeyBike

The HeyBike is available in leather black, pumpkin orange, dusty blue, or granite grey. Right now, the HeyBike is going for a solid $500 off, but the deal doesn’t end there. HeyBike wants you to have all the necessary gear while you’re out and about, so you’ll also get free front baskets thrown in with your purchase. This deal won’t last forever, so head to HeyBike now and secure your order at it’s best price yet.