Are you looking for your next pair of expert-level headphones? Good news then, because these Bose QuietComfort Headphones are on sale for Prime Day, and they’re exquisite. These headphones give you control over just about every aspect of audio you could imagine, have a battery life of up to 24 hours, and offer incredible sound clarity thanks to active noise-cancelling fueled by tiny microphones that detect and filter out unwanted noises, delivering only the most crisp (and precise) sounds, songs, and phone calls. This is the newer model of the two QuietComfort sets.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $229

If you own an iPhone but you don’t already own a set of Apple AirPods, then good news, you can grab them now with 32% off thanks to Amazon Prime Day. They have active noise cancellation to block out everything you don’t want to listen to, have a transparency mode to allow other noises to reach you when you need to keep an ear out for the door or something, and even include adaptive EQ to make sure you get the most out of whatever you’re listening to.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $169

Everyone secretly wants a massive TV at home. It doesn’t matter if your preferred way of relaxing is gaming or watching things, a big old TV is sure to improve it. This LG OLED 77" 4K Smart TV is down to $2, 197 from $3,496 thanks to Prime Day, which means you’ll be saving 37%. This Smart TV has 4K capabilities with over eight million pixels, has an a7 Gen 4 AI Processor to help smooth out images even more, is compatible with both NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync for gaming, has low latency, has both Google Assistant and Alexa built-in, and even has access to streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. Make this your happiest Prime Day yet and get one for every room in the hous e.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $2197

This powerful Anker Power Bank is on sale for Prime Day, and though small, it is mighty. It can charge up to four devices at once with both USB-C and USB-A outputs, and has incredible compatibility, ranging from Apple products to Dell laptops. Anker has impressive longevity: it can charge an iPhone 13 Pro five times before running out of electricity juice. And when it does? Only 2.5 hours on a wall charger and it’s ready to charge your devices up again. Its sleek, lightweight design makes it a perfect travel buddy too. Take this speedy power bank on vacation and you’ll never worry about fighting for your life at the airport phone charging station.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $117

Vroom vroom, it’s the iRobot Roomba i2, zooming into Prime Day at 43% off. This little guy boasts “neat rows,” is a whiz at keeping pet hair from getting tangled, and can adjust to different floor types using multi-surface brushes, for those of us with both hardwood and carpeted floors. Dirt detect sensors notice where your space builds the most dust and send the Roomba zooming towards the corners that need the most attention. Plus, this particular robot is compatible with Alexa: just ask her to ask Roomba to start or schedule cleaning. Suddenly, you have the rest of your day free. Or, you can be hypnotized by the Roomba navigating clean lines on your living room carpet for eternity.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $200

If you’ve been looking for an affordable smart air purifier that can cover up to 1,560 square feet without draining your WiFi, my guess is that you’ve been looking for a long time and coming up short. No more! To kick off Prime Day, the Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier is just $366 at Amazon right now. That’s savings of $233, or 39%, if you’re more of a percentages dude. This specific model offers five fan modes, is always quiet, is energy-efficient, and can clean the air of large rooms at least twice per hour. The purifier’s pollution sensor communicates with you via an LED ring, letting you view how clean (or not clean) your air is at any given moment. Its dual filters (carbon and True HEPA) work together to “capture and reduce” up to 99.99% of particles in the air. [Slaps lid] This bad boy can hold so much dust/dirt/pollutant/pollen/allergen/et. al.! But really, it’s normally $599, so the Prime Day price is a steal.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $366

On the first day of Prime Day, Amazon brought to thee ... cool smart home lighting! The Philips Hue 75W Color Smart Button Starter Kit is down to $161 right now from its usual $235, which means you’ll save $74 (or about 32%) on it. This starter kit is really more of a finisher kit, since it has everything you need to install, set up, and enjoy an advanced and voice-activated home lighting system. It even has an extra bulb! As for the specifics: You’ll get three Philips white/color smart bulbs, the Hue Hub, a Smart Button, and mounting plates. Per the manufacturer, the Hue Hub is able to “reliably control up to 50 Hue lights without slowing your Wi-Fi.” Plus that additional bulb I mentioned. It’s a great, simple, and easy way to upgrade any space in your home. And now it’s on sale, too.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $161

Elevate your home theater space by integrating your Smart TV with a set of Govee TV LED backlights. A sensor is placed at the top of your TV to analyze the color output across the edges while replicating those colors around the perimeter of your TV in real-time. They can also be controlled via Alexa. This set is designed for TVs between 75" and 85". And great news, it’s 36% off on Amazon for Prime Day bringing it down to just $70. I’ll tell ya, I watched a few episodes of the new season of Stranger Things at my cousin’s house who has these ... the red lightning of the Upside Down flashing across the entire living room was visceral.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $70

Still working from home? Amazon figured as much. So for this, the first hallowed Prime Day of the year, they’ve dropped the price on the FDW Ergonomic Desk Chair by about 30%. For the next few days, you can grab this easy-assemble, soft, and supportive office chair for just $80. It has some delightful features, too, like a built-in massager at the lumbar cushion. Just plug in the (included) remote control at the USB port and enjoy the gentle vibrations at your back and waist. Once you nestle on in there, you’ll be like, how did I work from home for two years and change while the world melted down and survive the experience without it? But that won’t matter. Because you’ll have it. You’ll finally have it. And have gotten it on sale! Woohoo.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $80

You certainly love to see a bounty hunter and his small alien son. This Prime Day has a ton of Star Wars merch, including some choice Mandalorian toys, but this Funko Pop! Moment is a display-worthy piece at 42% off. What makes this Funko a “Moment” is the 8" stand modeled after the perilous galaxy terrain Mando and Grogu travel together as adoptive father and son. The Mandalorian himself is a bobblehead, which makes his exaggerated Funko features even... more exaggerated. Make his head bobble back and forth as you ponder young Grogu’s next adventures. Wonder what they’ll get up to this time.

More Prime Day Deals We Love

Storage

Power

Audio

Home Theater

Computers & Accessories

PC Parts



Mobile Devices

Consoles

Peripherals

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Nintendo Switch

Toys & Board Games

Home Goods

Smart Home

Kitchen

Tools & Auto

Apparel

Health, Beauty, & Grooming

Camping & Outdoors

Fitness

Movies & TV

Books & Comics