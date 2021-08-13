Top Product: Razer Kishi Controller | $80 | Razer

I’m still quite shocked with just how well cloud gaming and remote play work. I love just being able to pull out my phone and continue from where I left off in Death’s Door when out of state. Of course, I wouldn’t like doing that even a little bit if I was stuck using the touch controls on screen. If you’re going to be a cloud gamer, you need the tools of a cloud gamer. I personally use the Backbone controller which I’ve thoroughly been enjoying, though that is not the only option when it comes to controllers for your phone. And beyond just these attachable gamepads, there are other accessories that can amplify the experience which you may not think of right away.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, we reached out to our readers to determine what are the must-have accessories when it comes to cloud gaming on your phone. Here are the best accessories for remote play and cloud gaming.

USB-C to HDMI adapters exist like the Genki Covert Dock and Skull & Co Jumpgate. Originally made for the Switch, but you can plug your phone into the USB-C side and if your phone supports it, you’ll get the ability to hard wire your phone into an HDMI input to game on a big screen at a friend’s place or hotel. These also have a USB port to hardwire a gamepad or keyboard + mouse if you don’t want to use Bluetooth.

-ImALeafOnTheWind

8BitDo Mobile Gaming Clip | $15

The 8BitDo gaming clip has got to be the best option. It’s inexpensive and let’s you use an Xbox controller you already own and are used to the layout of. If you have one of the newer ones with Bluetooth, it will connect to an iPhone no problem. Definitely a great buy if you don’t want to make a commitment to anything more pricey but still want to give mobile cloud gaming a shot.

-Spooge

I have transducers (bass shakers) in my office chair and couches in my home theater so I can enjoy “bass” at night without waking people up. When I found this, I figured it would be nice to enjoy that “portable subwoofer” feeling on the go.



Works with USB-C, BT, and headphone jack if your phone still has one (avoid BT as there’s latency). Once connected to your audio source, you connect your headphones into the passthrough jack on the Woojer. The additional benefit is it lets you actually use your stereo headphones with a phone that has no jack (most phones nowadays) because it works as a big USB-C/BT to stereo jack adapter!



Obviously it’s only one transducer, so the effect isn’t as intense as the Woojer Vest (I use the Vest at home with my Oculus Quest 2 - awesome for games like Pistol Whip, Beat Saber, etc). I wouldn’t go out and about with the vest, though.

-ImALeafOnTheWind

Advertisement

The Razr Kishi is a portable snap on controller that works with pretty much any USB-C compatible phone. The grip feels solid, and the direct connection eliminates any Bluetooth latency.

-Jardex22