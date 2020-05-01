TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases

3 Months Free | Amazon Music Unlimited
Well, thank goodness it’s Friday. This week I, like the rest of the world, was gagged when Beyoncé and Meg Thee Stallion released their “Savage” remix. So I thought why not provide everyone with some new releases? Everyone loves a new bop, so I went ahead and put together a playlist full of just that. Sit back and enjoy new hits from Queen Bey, emotional Drake, chaotic Doja Cat, and others. Make sure to tune into Amazon Music Unlimited for the full version. They’re still doing 3 months of free listens!
1. “Savage Remix” — Meg Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé
2. “Say So Remix” — Doja Cat ft. Nicki Minaj
3. “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)“ — The 1975
4. “Believe It” — PARTYNEXTDOOR ft. Rihanna
5. “Wrong Places” — H.E.R.
6. “Pain 1993" — Drake ft. Playboi Carti
7. “I Know Alone” — HAIM
8. “F&MU” — Kehlani
9. “Baby Mama” — Brandy ft. Chance The Rapper
10. “1894" — Amber Mark
11. “Heart Attack” — Bronson ft. Odesa & lau.ra
12. “Dreamland” — Glass Animals
13. “Friends” — Mishaal ft. Powfu
And here’s the completed playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:
Until next week, everyone.