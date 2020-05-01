It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
TGIF

TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases

Ignacia
Filed to:TGIF
TGIFTGI Fridays
4
Save
3 Months Free | Amazon Music Unlimited
3 Months Free | Amazon Music Unlimited
Image: Travis Yewell (Unsplash)
TGIFIgnacia Fulcher is a Commerce Editor with an absurd love of music, culture, and beauty. If you have any fire jams you think she should listen to, shoot her an email.
PrevNextView All

3 Months Free | Amazon Music Unlimited

Well, thank goodness it’s Friday. This week I, like the rest of the world, was gagged when Beyoncé and Meg Thee Stallion released their “Savage” remix. So I thought why not provide everyone with some new releases? Everyone loves a new bop, so I went ahead and put together a playlist full of just that. Sit back and enjoy new hits from Queen Bey, emotional Drake, chaotic Doja Cat, and others. Make sure to tune into Amazon Music Unlimited for the full version. They’re still doing 3 months of free listens!

Advertisement

1. “Savage Remix” — Meg Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases
Image: 1501 Certified Ent. LLC

2. “Say So Remix” — Doja Cat ft. Nicki Minaj

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases
Image: Kemosabe Records/RCA Records
Advertisement

3. “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)“ — The 1975

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases
Image: Dirty Hit/Interscope Records

4. “Believe It” — PARTYNEXTDOOR ft. Rihanna

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases
Image: OVO Sound/ Warner Records Inc.

5. “Wrong Places” — H.E.R.

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases
Image: RCA Records

6. “Pain 1993" — Drake ft. Playboi Carti

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases
Image: OVO Sound/ Warner Records Inc.
Advertisement

7. “I Know Alone” — HAIM

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases
Image: HAIM Records/ Columbia Records

8. “F&MU” — Kehlani

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases
Image: TSNMI/Atlantic Recording Corporation
Advertisement

9. “Baby Mama” — Brandy ft. Chance The Rapper

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases
Image: Brand Nu, Inc.

10. “1894" — Amber Mark

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases
Image: Universal Music
Advertisement

11. “Heart Attack” — Bronson ft. Odesa & lau.ra

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases
Image: Bronson LLC/ Warner Music Australia

12. “Dreamland” — Glass Animals

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases
Image: Wolf Tone Records/Universal Music
Advertisement

13. “Friends” — Mishaal ft. Powfu

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases
Image: RCA Records

And here’s the completed playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:

Advertisement

Until next week, everyone.

Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, NYC and Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Free Shipping at UNIQLO for the Next Three Days

Get TWO Anker PowerCore 20,100mAh Power Banks for Only $49

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games

Cheap Battery Packs, Headphones, and More: 10 RAVPower and TaoTronics Deals You Can't Pass Up