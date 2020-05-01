TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases

3 Months Free Image : Travis Yewell ( Unsplash

3 Months Free | Amazon Music Unlimited

Well, thank goodness it’s Friday. This week I, like the rest of the world, was gagged when Beyoncé and Meg Thee Stallion released their “Savage” remix. So I thought why not provide everyone with some new releases? Everyone loves a new bop, so I went ahead and put together a playlist full of just that. Sit back and enjoy new hits from Queen Bey, emotional Drake, chaotic Doja Cat, and others. Make sure to tune into Amazon Music Unlimited for the full version. They’re still doing 3 months of free listens!

1. “Savage Remix” — Meg Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé

Image : 1501 Certified Ent. LLC

2. “Say So Remix” — Doja Cat ft. Nicki Minaj

Image : Kemosabe Records/RCA Records

3. “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)“ — The 1975

Image : Dirty Hit/Interscope Records

4. “Believe It” — PARTYNEXTDOOR ft. Rihanna

Image : OVO Sound/ Warner Records Inc.

5. “Wrong Places” — H.E.R.

Image : RCA Records

6. “Pain 1993" — Drake ft. Playboi Carti

Image : OVO Sound/ Warner Records Inc.

7. “I Know Alone” — HAIM

Image : HAIM Records/ Columbia Records

8. “F&MU” — Kehlani

Image : TSNMI/Atlantic Recording Corporation

9. “Baby Mama” — Brandy ft. Chance The Rapper

Image : Brand Nu, Inc.

10. “1894" — Amber Mark

Image : Universal Music

11. “Heart Attack” — Bronson ft. Odesa & lau.ra

Image : Bronson LLC/ Warner Music Australia

12. “Dreamland” — Glass Animals

Image : Wolf Tone Records/Universal Music

13. “Friends” — Mishaal ft. Powfu

Image : RCA Records

And here’s the completed playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:

Until next week, everyone.

