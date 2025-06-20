Tyler, The Creator Brings GOLF le FLEUR* to Converse’s 1908 Collection

Better find a mop, it's gettin' sticky over at Converse. The iconic brand is teaming up with Tyler, The Creator once again, this time giving the 1908 Naut-1 and 1908 Jogger a fresh, GOLF le FLEUR*-inspired makeover.

The drop introduces new colorways that balance the familiar with the unexpected, taking the vintage silhouettes fans know and layering them with a playful yet refined palette. The result feels modern without losing the nostalgic charm that made these styles so iconic in the first place.

The 1908 Naut-1 channels a nautical edge with a streamlined look that’s ready for casual wear or an elevated street style fit. Meanwhile, the 1908 Jogger offers a sporty silhouette that’s equal parts laid-back and statement-making. Both pieces are designed to keep their retro roots intact while embracing Tyler’s signature twist.

The 1908 Naut-1 and 1908 Jogger are available starting August 12 at 10 a.m. ET. With previous Tyler collaborations selling out quickly, you may want to be ready to move fast when they drop. This is one of those collections that works as well in everyday rotation as it does for the sneaker shelf. So grab yours while you can, because they're available right now. Go, go, go!