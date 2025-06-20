Good Store is one of those places that feels a little different from the moment you land on the homepage. The whole idea came from Hank and John Green wanting to build something that didn’t revolve around profit, which led them to create a store where every purchase sends 100 percent of profits to charity. That’s the entire model.

You get fun or useful everyday items, and the money goes right back into long term health projects, maternal care, and coral reef restoration. If you're shopping for gifts or looking to restock things you already use, this sale is a great chance to do it while also putting something good back into the world.

Right now, you can save 10% off orders of over $50, 15% off orders of over $75, and 20% off orders of $100. And those certainly aren't slouches of discounts.

If you like fun designs or want a small treat to look forward to each month, the Awesome Socks Club is an easy pick. These socks come from independent artists and the patterns are always bright and playful. They’re meant to be a joy item, something you wear because it makes your day feel a little lighter. Every purchase donates all profit to Partners In Health to help build the Maternal Center of Excellence in Sierra Leone.

Keats & Co is all about great tea and coffee. The loose leaf blends and roasts are intentionally crafted and really do feel like the “good stuff” you save for slow mornings. The best part is knowing your cup is funding tuberculosis testing and treatment in Lesotho, where Partners In Health is working to support long term care for one of the most impacted regions.

There's also Sun Basin Soap. These handcrafted soap and shampoo bars come from Botanie, a small family business in Montana. They use natural ingredients and everything has that soft, fresh scent that makes your shower feel a little more grounding. Like the socks, all profit goes to the Maternal Center of Excellence in Sierra Leone.

Finally, EcoGeek has a curated mix of eco friendly cleaning supplies that skip the harsh chemicals but still do the job. If you want to restock laundry strips, cleaning concentrates or home essentials, this is the most practical section. These purchases support coral reef restoration efforts in Hawai‘i, specifically through the Maui Watershed Restoration project.

Check out the deal and don't wait to get your holiday shopping started!