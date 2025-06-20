It's Your Last Chance to Score Prime Day Deals on LEGO Kits

It's the last day of Amazon's Prime Day event, and if you haven't browsed the virtual aisles for hot deals on LEGO, this is your last chance. Good news is, there are still tons of amazing LEGO deals available on kits of all size for LEGO fans of all ages and building ability. Great playable LEGO models and ones purely for display are part of this Prime Day sale, including ones from some of your favorite franchises.