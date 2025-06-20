It's Your Last Chance to Score Prime Day Deals on LEGO Kits
It's the last day of Amazon's Prime Day event, and if you haven't browsed the virtual aisles for hot deals on LEGO, this is your last chance. Good news is, there are still tons of amazing LEGO deals available on kits of all size for LEGO fans of all ages and building ability. Great playable LEGO models and ones purely for display are part of this Prime Day sale, including ones from some of your favorite franchises.
Kid favorites like the LEGO Star Wars Imperial Destroyer (30% off, now $112) share the sale spotlight with all-ages kits like the LEGO Technic Lamborghini Hurácan Tecnica (30% off, now $35), and there's a big selection of LEGO kits for ages 18 and up, like this LEGO Icons Bonsai Tree (20% off, now $40), LEGO Disney Walt Disney Tribute Camera (37% off, now $63), LEGO Technic NASA Apollo Lunar Roving Vehicle (30% off, now $154), and LEGO Ideas Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night (14% off, now $147).
Even in early July, Prime Day's LEGO sale is a great opportunity to load up on holiday gifts. LEGO kits are also among the best birthday gifts around thanks to their universal appeal. But don't forget, today's the last day of Prime Day, so hit Amazon now and clean up on great LEGO deals.