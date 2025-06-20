Walmart’s 4th of July Sale Is Still Live — Shop All Your Last Minute Party Picks

Walmart’s gearing up for the 4th of July with deals on everything you need to throw the ultimate summer celebration. And guess what! You don't even have to worry that you're waiting until the last minute. From grilling accessories and outdoor games to red, white, and blue party supplies, you can find hundreds of seasonal must-haves all in one place, and all at low prices.

Their Top 100 Summer Party Picks collection makes it easy to stock up on backyard essentials, whether you're hosting a neighborhood cookout or planning a low-key hangout with friends and family. Think folding tables, string lights, backyard speakers, and plenty of easy-to-serve snacks and drinks.

If you’re headed outside, check out Walmart’s selection of outdoor games, which includes everything from giant lawn darts to ring toss and water balloon kits—perfect for keeping kids and adults entertained all day long.

Of course, no 4th of July party is complete without a good grill session. Walmart’s grilling essentials section has everything you need to make it happen, including tools, smoker boxes, meat thermometers, and fuel refills. And for anyone going all in on the red, white, and blue theme, their patriotic party shop has flags, tableware, serveware, and festive decorations to match the vibe.

These seasonal finds are available through July 4, so now’s the time to grab what you need and get your celebration lineup locked in. You only have a couple of days left, so shop while you still can!