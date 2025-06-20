Walmart Has the Best Bundle Deal for the Nintendo Switch 2, and it's $85 Off Right Now
Get the hottest handheld console bundled with Mario Kart World and a MightySkins custom skin voucher and save 13%.
The hottest handheld console of 2025 is the Nintendo Switch 2, and Walmart has the best bundle deal.
If there's one tech toy that's going to be in very high demand when the 2025 holiday shopping season starts, it's the Nintendo Switch 2. The hottest handheld console release of the year is a hit with gamers and reviewers alike, with three play modes, a larger LCD touchscreen and support for HDR and 4K, and so many other great features. Now's your chance to skip the holiday rush and score a Switch 2 — Walmart is offering a bundle including the Switch 2 console, Mario Kart World game download, and MightySkins voucher for a custom skin for $595. That's an $85 price saving when you buy this bundle online at Walmart.
The Switch 2 may be the most feature-packed, robust handheld gaming console ever. The GameChat feature is ready to provide voice chat and screen-sharing, and even video chat if you add a compatible USB-C camera. The updated 7.9-inch LCD touchscreen is bright and vivid, and when you connect the Switch 2 to a big screen, it supports resolution up to 4K and frame rates up to 120 fps. Updated Joy-Con 2 controllers are magnetically attached to the console. If you have a big library of games for the original Switch, hang onto them, because they're compatible with the Switch 2. Consider this Walmart bundle deal on the Nintendo Switch 2 paired with a Mario Kart World game download and voucher for a custom skin from MightySkins good advance planning — save $85 now and ensure you won't get shut out at holiday time.