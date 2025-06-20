Logo
Target is Whipping Up Huge Savings With 40% Off a KitchenAid Stand Mixer

Stand mixers can be a lifesaver when holiday hosting, and this one is almost half the price

ByThe Inventory Staff
If your mixing bowl is starting to feel like a sad little pond and your dough is more lump than loaf, meet your kitchen’s new heavyweight champion: KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl‑Lift Stand Mixer. This mixer doesn’t just stir, it wrestles cookie dough, tames bread batter, and pacifies mashed potatoes with 2× the power of the old-school tilt-head mixers. Thanks to its bowl-lift design, the stainless-steel vessel locks into a sturdy frame so you’re not juggling messes while your robot-chef does the heavy lifting.

KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl‑Lift Stand Mixer | $300 | Target

With a 5.5-quart bowl, this mixer is basically the “batch everything” option: enough capacity for 11 dozen cookies, 7+ pounds of bread dough, or even 6 pounds of mashed potatoes. And with 11 speeds, including a delicate half-speed for gentle folding of egg whites or berries, you get precision that works just as well for a soufflé as for a sourdough loaf.

But wait - it gets better. This isn’t a one-trick pony. With more than 10 compatible attachments sold separately, your mixer becomes a full-on kitchen multitool: pasta maker, veggie spiralizer, meat grinder, ice-cream churner - you name it, this behemoth can probably try its hand at it.

In short: if you bake like your ancestors depended on it - cookies for troops, bread enough to feed a small bakery, or massive mashed-potato bowls for holiday dinners - this mixer isn’t just a nice-to-have. It’s basically home-kitchen royalty. So go ahead: let the KitchenAid do the heavy lifting, while you just add eggs, flour, and maybe a smug grin when everyone praises your baking magic.

