Dick’s Sporting Goods Takes Up to 50% Off Top Brands Like Nike, Brooks, Owala, and More

If your gym shoes are on their last mile or your water bottle hasn’t left the dishwasher in weeks, Dick’s Sporting Goods just opened a sale that fixes both problems in one cart. The retailer is slashing prices by as much as half on best-selling gear from the brands like Nike, Brooks, Owala, Under Armour, and even Yeti.

Nike fans get an easy win: some Pegasus and Infinity Run models are all on sale, and Dri-FIT tees cost less than a fast food lunch. Brooks loyalists can finally retire their worn-down Ghosts; the latest versions hit the sale rack with full size runs still available. Hydration gear isn’t an afterthought, either. Owala’s FreeSip bottles are at one of the lowest prices we’ve seen this year, too.

Because Dick’s tiers its markdowns, the deepest cuts often vanish first. Popular shoe sizes and the most-liked colorways tend to evaporate once weekend shoppers log in, so a quick browse now is probably a good idea.

So load up your cart with a mix of cardio kicks, moisture-wicking layers, and a stainless bottle or two, then watch the subtotal tumble before checkout. Now's a great time to stock up.