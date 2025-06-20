Grab Your Dream Smart TV With These Early Black Friday Deals from Amazon, Walmart, Samsung, and LG
These retailers all kicked off their Black Friday TV deals ahead of schedule. Save on LG, Hisense, Samsung, and more.
With Black Friday just around the corner, the biggest TV deals of the year have already gone live, with major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Samsung rolling out early discounts on top TV brands, including Samsung and LG, as well as even more affordable lineups from the likes of Hisense and TCL. Shoppers no longer have to wait until the official Black Friday rush—these early-bird offers are available now, giving you a head start on snagging your dream TV at an unbeatable price.
From Amazon to Walmart, the deals are already flooding in, with price cuts on everything from high-end OLED models to budget-friendly HD sets. Whether you’re upgrading your home entertainment setup or shopping for a holiday gift, the early availability of these TV deals means you don’t have to wait until the end of November to save big.
Samsung Frame Pro 75" | 33% off
When you're not actually using your TV, it's sorta just... there. Have it instead be a work of art. That's what Samsung's 'The Frame' is for. The screen has a matte, non-reflective finish and comes with an assortment of artwork on it, which can be displayed when not in use, so it looks like a painting in your living room.
Hisense Mini LED 55" | 42% off
This mini UHD screen is great for gaming as it displays in 4K and can reach a refresh rate of 165Hz. AMD FreeSync helps keep screentearing at bay.
Samsung Crystal UHD 65" | 24% off
This UHD 4K 2025 smart TV from Samsung is super affordable for its size, now down to just $328 for the 65-inch model. The Crystal UHD processor can upscale your movies, TV shows, games, and sports to $K, making them sharp and clear.
Amazon Fire TV 55" | 30% off
Amazon's own QLED smart TV has the Fire TV interface, which is equipped with an Alexa remote. Control your TV with just your voice. It also supports Dolby Vision and local dimming.
LG C5 OLED 55" | 34% off
If you want one of the best living room experiences you ca nget whether it's with video games, movies, TV shows, or live sports, the LG OLED is pure visual excellence. Gaming is impeccable as it has a high refresh rate of 144Hz and a fast input time of just 0.1ms. Four HDMI 2.1 ports give you a lot of flexibility for what yuo play and watch.
Samsung Neo QLED 75" | 57% off
This 2025 Samsung smart TV comes in a large 75 inches and offers a motion accelerator, 144Hz refresh rate, 4K AI upscalling, and more.
Onn Roku Smart TV 65" | 14% off
This vivid display is equipped with the Roku TV interface. It also supports integration with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home, enabling smart home control and voice commands.
Insignia QF LED 55" | 48% off
This 4K smart TV is equipped with Amazon's Fire TV interface along with the Alexa Voice Remote for easy search capabilities.
TCL Mini LED 55" | 34% off
You can secure yourself a super-capable QLED from TCL with a native 144Hz refresh rate, high HDR brightness, and precise light control for under $400.