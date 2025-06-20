With Black Friday just around the corner, the biggest TV deals of the year have already gone live, with major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Samsung rolling out early discounts on top TV brands, including Samsung and LG, as well as even more affordable lineups from the likes of Hisense and TCL. Shoppers no longer have to wait until the official Black Friday rush—these early-bird offers are available now, giving you a head start on snagging your dream TV at an unbeatable price.

From Amazon to Walmart, the deals are already flooding in, with price cuts on everything from high-end OLED models to budget-friendly HD sets. Whether you’re upgrading your home entertainment setup or shopping for a holiday gift, the early availability of these TV deals means you don’t have to wait until the end of November to save big.

Samsung Frame Pro 75" | 33% off When you're not actually using your TV, it's sorta just... there. Have it instead be a work of art. That's what Samsung's 'The Frame' is for. The screen has a matte, non-reflective finish and comes with an assortment of artwork on it, which can be displayed when not in use, so it looks like a painting in your living room.

See for $1,998 at AmazonSee for $2,000 at Samsung Hisense Mini LED 55" | 42% off This mini UHD screen is great for gaming as it displays in 4K and can reach a refresh rate of 165Hz. AMD FreeSync helps keep screentearing at bay.

See for $528 at Amazon Samsung Crystal UHD 65" | 24% off This UHD 4K 2025 smart TV from Samsung is super affordable for its size, now down to just $328 for the 65-inch model. The Crystal UHD processor can upscale your movies, TV shows, games, and sports to $K, making them sharp and clear.

See for $328 at WalmartSee for $330 at Samsung Amazon Fire TV 55" | 30% off Amazon's own QLED smart TV has the Fire TV interface, which is equipped with an Alexa remote. Control your TV with just your voice. It also supports Dolby Vision and local dimming.

See for $350 at Amazon LG C5 OLED 55" | 34% off If you want one of the best living room experiences you ca nget whether it's with video games, movies, TV shows, or live sports, the LG OLED is pure visual excellence. Gaming is impeccable as it has a high refresh rate of 144Hz and a fast input time of just 0.1ms. Four HDMI 2.1 ports give you a lot of flexibility for what yuo play and watch.

See for $1,197 at WalmartSee for $1,200 at LG Samsung Neo QLED 75" | 57% off This 2025 Samsung smart TV comes in a large 75 inches and offers a motion accelerator, 144Hz refresh rate, 4K AI upscalling, and more.

See for $950 at Samsung Onn Roku Smart TV 65" | 14% off This vivid display is equipped with the Roku TV interface. It also supports integration with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home, enabling smart home control and voice commands.

See for $298 at Walmart Insignia QF LED 55" | 48% off This 4K smart TV is equipped with Amazon's Fire TV interface along with the Alexa Voice Remote for easy search capabilities.

See for $210 at Amazon TCL Mini LED 55" | 34% off You can secure yourself a super-capable QLED from TCL with a native 144Hz refresh rate, high HDR brightness, and precise light control for under $400.