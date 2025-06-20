Headphone deals can be tricky to sort through, especially when nearly every major brand claims to offer the best sound, the best noise canceling, or the best value.

That's why we've done the hard work for you to find all the best headphones and earbuds that consistently deliver where it matters, whether you're looking for immersive audio, travel-friendly noise cancellation, or an easy everyday pair. And we made sure we found the ones on sale, too.

Below, check out some of our top picks from Apple, Sony, Bose, Samsung, Beats, and more, with options available across several different stores so you can shop the best prices possible.

Apple AirPods 4 Amazon | Walmart Apple AirPods 4 are a solid pick if you wantApple device integration without thinking too hard about settings or compatibility. They offer clean, balanced sound, reliable call quality, and a lightweight design that works well for everyday listening, whether you're commuting, working, or watching videos.

Beats Studio Pro Amazon | Walmart Beats Studio Pro headphones blend punchy sound with active noise canceling that works well for travel, work, and focused listening sessions. They lean into a richer low end while still keeping vocals clear, making them a good fit for music, podcasts, and streaming alike.

Bose QuietComfort Amazon | Walmart | B&H Photo Bose QuietComfort headphones are known first and foremost for their industry-leading noise cancellation. They're designed for people who want to shut out distractions on planes, trains, or elsewhere, but they sound great no matter where you use them.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Amazon | Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are built to pair naturally with Galaxy devices, offering features like adaptive noise control and spatial audio enhancements. They deliver crisp sound no matter what devices you use them with, though.

OnePlus Buds 3 Pro Amazon OnePlus Buds 3 Pro punch above their weight with strong audio performance, fast pairing, and effective noise canceling at a competitive price point. They are especially appealing for Android users who want premium features without paying flagship prices.

Apple AirPods Max Amazon | Walmart These high-end, over-ear headphones are built for immersive sound and premium materials. They offer excellent noise cancellation, spatial audio, and deep integration with Apple devices, making switching between iPhone, iPad, and Mac super simple.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Amazon | Walmart Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones continue Sony’s reputation for exceptional sound quality and customizable noise cancellation. They excel at tuning audio to your preferences and environment, making them ideal for people who love music and especially love to travel.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 Amazon | Walmart Apple AirPods Pro 3 refine Apple’s popular in-ear formula with improved noise cancellation, adaptive audio features, and a comfortable, secure fit. They're perfect for workouts, calls, and daily use, especially for anyone already invested in the Apple ecosystem.

Anker Soundcore Space A40 Amazon | Walmart | Anker These budget earbuds deliver impressive noise cancellation and battery life at a more accessible price point than many premium competitors. They're super compact, travel-friendly, and known for offering strong performance for the cost.