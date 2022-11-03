Up to 65% Off | Adidas | Promo Code: EXTRASALE

Nothing beats some good sweats and a comfy pair of sneakers—and you can take up to 65% off all that cozy goodness at Adidas with the promo code EXTRASALE. Whether you’re stocking up on your ‘fits for long trips from your childhood bedroom to the fridge, or trying to find a cool gift for the sibling who ran a marathon this year —there’s something for everyone on sale. Fleece hoodies, platform sneaks, and super-stylish kids clothes (picture a baby in a tracksuit) are all waiting to be discovered. Use the promo code for a little extra and check a few cozy people off your shopping list.