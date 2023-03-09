Suit Up for Macy's Semi-Annual Suiting Event

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Whether you’re back to the office or gearing up for wedding season, Macy’s Semi-Annual Suiting Event is the perfect opportunity to stock your closet with premium wardrobe options. Get 50-70% off name brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren.

There are literally hundreds of items on sale, but here are just a few of our best-selling favorites from the selection.

Van Heusen Slim Fit Suit | $100 | Macy’s



Normally $395, this slim fit flex offering from Van Heusen is just $100. Use the added stretch to show your moves on the dance floor at one of the eight thousand weddings you’ll be attending this summer.

IZOD Classic-Fit Suit | $100 | Macy’s

Not into slim fit? For a more timeless cut, check out IZOD’s classic-fit suit. Like the above suit, it’s also normally $395, but currently available for just $100.

Tommy Hilfiger Modern Fit Pants | $40 | Macy’s

What if I told you that these stretchy suit pants are normally $190? Well, they are. But right now they can be had for just $40. That’s a savings of over 75%. Trust me. I own a calculator.



Lauren Ralph Lauren Wool Jacket | $130 | Macy’s

Before you buy this wool suit jacket, you should know that it can class up a joint to dangerous levels. With great suit jackets come great responsibility and all that. It’s normally a $450 jacket, but it’s only $130 while Macy’s sale event is happening.