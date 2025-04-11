Level Up Your Entertainment With a 65" TV For Less Than $300

Are you in the market for a new television that offers exceptional value and high-quality features? Look no further than the ONN 65" Class 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV HDR. This screen is a powerhouse of functionality wrapped up in a sleek design, and it’s an ideal choice for anyone looking to elevate their home entertainment setup without breaking the bank.

One of the standout features of the ONN 4K Smart TV is its stunning 4K resolution. Experience a crystal-clear picture with lifelike color, texture, and detail that will make every viewing session feel like a trip to the cinema. Whether you’re watching the latest blockbusters or catching up on your favorite series, this TV provides an immersive picture quality you won’t want to miss.

As a Roku Smart TV, this model offers access to a vast library of content with over 500,000 movies and TV episodes from thousands of channels. You’ll be able to stream services like Apple Music, Disney+, Google Play Movies & TV, and many more—all at the touch of a button. The included free mobile app allows you to have complete control, enabling you to browse channels or use voice commands directly from your smartphone.

The ONN 4K Smart TV is designed with modern living in mind, featuring a 60Hz refresh rate for smooth motion—perfect for gaming and sports enthusiasts. It’s also smart home ready, compatible with systems like Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home, making it easy to integrate with the rest of your devices.

The ONN 65" Class 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV HDR is an excellent choice for anyone looking to enhance their viewing experience. Its combination of advanced features, smart compatibility, and fantastic picture quality make it a must-have for any tech-savvy home. Don’t miss the opportunity to make this outstanding TV a part of your entertainment arsenal today!

