Baggu x Hello Kitty and Friends Returns With Adorable New Bags, Charms and More

Looking for something cute to sport on your arm? Baggu’s latest partnership with Sanrio does exactly that with a fresh lineup you won't want to miss. As we close out the summer season, Baggu’s Hello Kitty and Friends collection is expanding to include prints featuring Pompompurin, Kuromi and My Melody, plus embroidered details and a new Hello Kitty charm that turns a practical bag into a tiny keepsake.

Baggu's all about durable bags that last and last. This drop with Sanrio characters won't be any different. You'll get the standard reusable shopping bag in bright prints, the packable puffer, and the small shoulder and crossbody bags that are great for everyday errands, traveling, and more.

These collaborations sell fast, so make sure you lock yours in while you can. The new Hello Kitty charm is absolutely adorable, and if you're already a big fan of what Baggu has to offer, you won't want to leave these new designs in the dust.

You can get them through Baggu’s official channels as well as Urban Outfitters and Amazon. If you want a shot at a favorite color or style, set a reminder for the release, sign into your account ahead of time, and be ready to go!

Whether you're a longtime Sanrio fan or you're just looking for a bright bag that stands out in a crowd, this Baggu collaboration is, like Hello Kitty, one that'll make you smile.