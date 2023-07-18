Stay Cool (And Entertained) This Summer With up to 30% Off Lego Sets

We’re officially in the dog days of summer, which means it is hot out there for many of our readers. So if you’re looking to stay entertained indoors, you should check out this awesome sale over at Lego. They’re cutting prices by up to 30% on 60 sets for people as young as four. The selection is excellent and includes characters and settings from all your favorite franchises (like Star Wars, Iron Man, Harry Potter, Avatar, and Black Panther). Plus, prices start at under $5 and shipping is free on orders over $35.

Lego sets | Up to 30% off | LEGO

Like the best sales, this one has something for everyone — from fans of Formula 1 to Disney princesses to Real Madrid to Super Mario to the Spice Girls. Whether it’s for you or someone you know, enjoy the discounts while they last — the sale’s happening now with up to 30% off at Lego.