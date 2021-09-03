Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription | $179 | StackSocial

Ever wanted to learn a second language? Ever wanted to learn every language? Babbel is challenging you to do just that. They are currently offering a lifetime subscription for $179. With courses available in fourteen different languages—Spanish, German, Italian, French, Portuguese, Swedish, Turkish, Dutch, Polish, Indonesian, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, and English—you can spend the rest of your life trying to learn them all before dying of old age. Dedicate your existence to becoming the world’s greatest communicator. Let’s not forget though just how long a lifetime subscription is. Babbel only launched in 2007. Who’s to say how many more languages they’ll have added by like 2080? Perhaps the language of our new alien overlords after we’re conquered in 2055 or maybe the speech of the Atlantis merfolk we make contact with to ally us in our rebellion against the aliens in 2068. Or, you know, maybe they’ll add Mandarin.