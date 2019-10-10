Spoilin' Santa: What's Inside the LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar?

Magic won’t help you figure out what is inside the Harry Potter LEGO Advent calendar. But we will.

If you’re impatient like I am, then you might not be able to wait until December 1st to start opening your Advent calendar. Or maybe there’s just one toy in there that you need to have right now, but you aren’t sure where in the calendar it resides. In Spoilin’ Santa series, we pop open a bunch of the most popular calendars early, so you can more easily find your favorite little gifts.

Advertisement

Today, we put together 24 tiny Harry Potter LEGO toys, so hop aboard the Hogwarts Express and join us on a journey through this calendar.



Spoilers Ahead!

December 1: Harry Potter

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Just like with the Funko calendar, I am not surprised that Harry is the first character opened.

Advertisement

December 2: Mini Hogwarts Express

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

As far as unimpressive train sets go, this is at the top of the list. It seems like this is meant to be a mini Hogwarts Express, to perhaps go under the Christmas tree.

December 3: Mini Christmas Trees

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Cute, but not exactly exciting to open.

December 4: Christmas Tree

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Another tree, so soon?

December 5: Gryffindor Flags

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

I like Gryffindor, this is fine.

December 6: Professor McGonagall

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

She looks a little less tired than Funko McGonagall. And based on our main photo, she knows how to party.

December 7: Great Hall Table and Goblets

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Like I said with the Star Wars calendar, some days, you’re going to open things that are not exciting on their own, but will help you build an overall LEGO set.

December 8: Turkey

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

*muttering to myself* They’re setting a scene.

December 9: Slytherin Flags

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

So, the flags should all have been in ONE day. Not four.

December 10: Ron Weasley

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

I am not a huge Ron fan, but this Ron is adorable. I love that he and Harry are wearing their classic Molly Weasley Christmas sweaters.

December 11: Great Hall Table and Candle

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

I can’t believe there were TWO table days.

December 12: A CROISSANT

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Plus, some type of pie and we think either mince pies or cookies. But really, day 12 is a CROISSANT.

December 13: Ravenclaw Flags

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Imagine being a kid and opening FOUR sets of flags over the course of 24 days.

December 14: Hermione Granger

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Hermione’s face = my face after we opened four flags and two tables.

December 15: A Snowman

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Cute, but did this deserve to be opened on its own?

December 16: Wizard’s Chess

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

*The pieces will not move on their own.*

December 17: Hufflepuff Flags

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

The last of the flags, finally.

December 18: Professor Flitwick

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Chelsea was honest-to-God upset about Flitwick’s inclusion, but I think it makes sense to include him, seeing as he is the one helping charm a lot of the Christmas decorations (I.E. the floating candles) in the Great Hall.

December 19: Fireplace

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Chelsea felt like the berries on this wreath looked more like cherries.

December 20: A Pedestal

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

At first, we thought this was a box with all four Hogwarts houses on it. But, after we opened one of the next days, we learned it is a pedestal.

December 21: The Architect of Hogwarts

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

I do not say this lightly. What. The. FUCK. Now, we had to look this up. We knew it was a statue, obviously. Are you scratching your head over this, like “who is the Architect of Hogwarts?” No one knows this guy. He is nameless! The statue only appears in three Harry Potter movies. It is background decor. And yet, LEGO included this in the calendar over many beloved Hogwarts professors? I’d rather open four more trees than this DAMN statue.

I’ve seen the Harry Potter films so many times, I can’t even begin to count. The only time I remember seeing this statue is not in the movies, but when I visited the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal. So, there’s that.

Advertisement

December 22: Albus Dumbledore

Photo : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

I mean, thank god Dumbledore came next, or else I’d have just screamed for an hour after opening that statue.

December 23: Christmas Presents and Hogwarts Letters

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Dude. Really, the 2nd to last opening in the calendar is present boxes? The Star Wars calendar had this too.

And, on the 24th day of Christmas, you get... a LUMP OF COAL, for looking early!

Just kidding.

December 24: Hedwig

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Hedwig definitely saved the end of this calendar. The little details of a Hogwarts trunk and letter are also nice.

Okay, so we know that not everyone can be included in a calendar. But was it necessary to open four days worth of flags, instead of getting Snape and Hagrid? And again, I really would have liked a Voldemort in this set. Voldemort is a year-round villain! I don’t understand why no one includes him.

