UGreen's Funky and Powerful Chargers Are Up to 30% Off

UGreen may not have the same name recognition as Belkin or Anker yet, but right now is a great time to get acquainted during their Flash Sale, with deals of up to 30% off on chargers, docking hubs, cables, and more. There are multi-device chargers and hubs for your desk, wall outlet, and even portable robot-shaped chargers that look cute but are powerful enough to run a MacBook Pro.

Flash Sale | Up t0 30% off | UGreen

UGreen’s line of tech accessories ranges from 130-watt car chargers to ultra-powerful 300W 5-port USB desktop chargers, and the 100W Uno Charger that’s robot-shaped (a bit like a Gonk droid, if you’re a Star Wars nerd) and has magnetic feet and a TFT screen which relays its activities and status in the form of facial expressions. All of the fast-charging cables you need are also there, with nylon braiding over laser-welded aluminum alloy for ultimate durability.

Hubs and docks ranging from the huge 13-in-1 Revodok Max 213 Thunderbolt docking station to the pocket-sized Revodok 206 6-in-1 USB-C hub are part of this flash sale, ready to expand your work station’s connectivity.

Advertisement

UGreen’s up to 30% flash sale will get you acquainted with this great accessories brand, and maybe even make you into a convert.