The best part about Christmas, if you’re really into the holiday, is that you get to start celebrating months in advance. For example, a bunch of Advent calendars went on sale in August and September, even though Christmas isn’t until December.

If you’re impatient like I am, then you might not want to wait until December 1st to start opening your Advent calendar. Or maybe there’s just one toy in there that you need to have right now, but you aren’t sure where in the calendar it resides. In our new Spoilin’ Santa series, we’ll be popping open a bunch of the most popular calendars early, so you can more easily find your favorite little gifts.

Today, we’re opening the Harry Potter Funko Advent Calendar. It’s themed around the Yule Ball, which took place in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Unlike the Marvel calendar, which was *fine*, I have many thoughts about this calendar, i.e. the order in which characters are revealed and specific characters that were LEFT OUT. Please share your thoughts if you choose to spoil it for yourself.

Spoilers ahead

December 1: Harry Potter

Okay, right away, I could have told you Harry would be the first up! His scar is noticeable in this photo, but you can barely see it in person.

December 2: Ginny Weasley

Ginny is an odd choice for #2. Based on how the Marvel calendar opened, I had expected Ron or Hermione here. They don’t show up for a strange amount of time.

December 3: Fleur Delacour

There is honestly no rhyme or reason to the order here. Fleur’s Yule Ball dress is done no justice in the Funko version. The back of her hairstyle has nice detail, though.

December 4: Viktor Krum

Everyone’s favorite Bulgarian National Quidditch player!

December 5: Professor Minerva McGonagall

They did our favorite Hogwarts professor dirty. Why does she look so tired? It was only Year Four.

December 6: Professor Severus Snape

Hands down the best pose in the bunch. Snape is sassy.

December 7: Igor Karkaroff

I actually had to walk away from the calendar when I opened this and saw him. I had to open fucking Igor Karkaroff’s dumb ass before Hermione Granger? The disrespect.

December 8: George Weasley

Fred and George’s Funkos are identical in clothing and face. The only difference? One of them has an ugly center part (Fred) and George has a lovely swoop to his hair.

December 9: Fred Weasley

The center part, while accurate to Fred’s hair in the film, is ugly.

December 10: Padma Patil

TBH, Padma and Parvati’s dresses look better in Funko format than they did in the films. Those dresses didn’t have quite enough life on screen.

December 11: Parvati Patil

Harry was a horrible date to poor Parvati. That is all.

December 12: Cho Chang

Like Cho’s presence in the movies, I have literally no strong feelings about this Pop.

December 13: Madame Maxime

I wish she was wearing her giant furry coat.

December 14: Filch

I really could have done without a Filch Funko. Even if he is holding Mrs. Norris.

December 15: Ron Weasley

Poor Ron, forced to wear robes that were meant for old ladies.

December 16: Mad-Eye Moody

2nd best Funko of the bunch, based on detail alone. The foot, the cane, the EYE. They even made Mad-Eye look cute!

December 17: Dumbledore

Dumbledore is truly the best of the group. He was so fashionably dressed for the Yule Ball and that really is represented here. Just look at those half-moon spectacles!

December 18: Cedric Diggory

That’s my son. That’s my boy. But, um, what’s wrong with his hand?

December 19: Neville Longbottom

Uh, no really, whats’s going on here?

December 20: Draco Malfoy

They used the same body for Cedric, Neville, AND Draco, and put the three of them back-to-back in the box? Shame.

December 21: Hagrid

Hagrid and his ugly tie and furry suit ALMOST make up for the Gumby-style hands we just were objected to. Almost.

December 22: Ron Weasley (Again!)

Nope. Didn’t need two Rons.

December 23: Hermione Granger

I assume they were saving the best of the Golden Trio for (almost) last. She is adorable.

And, on the 24th day of Christmas, you get... a LUMP OF COAL, for looking early!

Just kidding.

December 24: Harry Potter (Again!)

Wow, not only are there two Rons, there are two Harrys. But just ONE Hermione? The level of disrespect shown to the brightest witch of her age is unfounded.

So, what I have taken most offense to is the lack of Dobby and Voldemort in this calendar. My boss asked me if I’d like to open Voldemort on Christmas Day and I said YES. Funko Voldemort is actually very cute. Dobby was a major part of Harry’s life in GoF, and in the books, he was the one to wake Harry up on Christmas Day! Did we really need TWO Ron Pops? No.

Instead of Filch and the repeats, we could have gotten one of the great villains ever, the most loyal house elf, and hell, I’d have accepted a Hungarian Horntail or Barty Crouch Jr. Funko. Just so I could go Barty Crouch... junior.