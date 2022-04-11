Levi’s Women’s 720 High-Rise Super-Skinny Jeans | $49 | Macy’s



As a petite short woman, I appreciate cropped skinny jeans. My height doesn’t allow for much else, and honestly, I just feel comfy in a great in a fitted pair . I won’t have a baby on TikTok tell me otherwise. If you’re still in this camp, grab a few pairs of Levi’s 720 High-Rise Super-Skinny Jeans for $49. There is a slight price change based on what wash you are looking for and if you prefer a distressed look or a clean one. Both are sleek though.

Levi’s knows jeans, and they made these pretty dang perfect. I have two pairs and basically live in them. They use HyperSculpt denim, which makes them super soft and sculpts where you want them to. Each pair is a cotton blend with three stretch lycra, so they are unbelievably comfortable for working at home or running errands. They absolutely hold the shape after multiple washes too. Grab a few in different colors because this is a steal of a deal.