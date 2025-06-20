Google's New Pixel Smartphones, Watches, and Buds Are Here, and You Can Save Up to $200 at Amazon
The new additions to the Pixel family are faster, smarter, better, and ready for pre-order right now.
If Google's big drop of their latest Pixel smartphones, smartwatches, and earbuds is any indication, the holiday tech shopping season of 2025 is going to be one of the most competitive ever. The Google Pixel 10 smartphone line, including the amazing Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Fold, are available for pre-order now at Amazon, with savings of up to $200 available. And do not forget to check out the new Pixel Buds 2a and the Pixel Watch 4, which could end up becoming the biggest competition ever for the Apple Watch.
The pre-orders are open now for all of the new Google Pixel devices, and the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro smartphones will be released on Aug. 28. The wait for the Pixel Buds 2a, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold is a little longer — they'll all be released on Oct. 9 — but with the early rave reviews on all of these devices coming in fast and furious, supplies may become an issue. Either way, pre-ordering now from Amazon is the best way to ensure you'll be among the very first to get your new Google Pixel devices, and you'll also avoid the holiday crush that's almost certain to happen, all while saving up to $200 on a gift card for accessories.