Don't Miss This Insane Loot Drop of Holiday Gaming Deals Over at Woot!

Right now, you can save big on a variety of gaming peripherals like controllers, keyboards, headsets, and more.

ByJoe Tilleli
If you’re hunting for the perfect gamer-approved gifts this season, Woot!’s Video Game Mega Sale is the ultimate loot drop you don’t want to miss. Packed with top-tier controllers, precision keyboards, immersive headsets, and coveted collector’s editions, this sale brings together some of the best games and gear. With deals across major platforms and accessories, this roundup highlights standout picks.

Video Game Mega Sale | Woot!

PowerA Nintendo Controller

The PowerA Nintendo Controller offers a comfortable ergonomic design and reliable wireless play for Nintendo Switch fans. It’s a much more affordable upgrade than the Nintendo Pro controller. Great for when having company over as players 2, 3, or 4. Plus, it's got Mario on it.

See at Woot!


Razer Huntsman Mini Keyboard

The Razer Huntsman Mini’s compact 60% layout frees up desk space while delivering lightning-fast optical switches for precision performance. Its sleek form and customizable RGB lighting make it a standout on any setup. Ideal for gamers who want competitive-grade responsiveness in a minimal footprint.

See at Woot!


SteelSeries Arctis Nova Gaming Headset

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova headset blends immersive audio, a clear retractable mic, and plush comfort for long sessions. Its wireless, multi-platform support keeps you connected across consoles and PC without missing a beat. A versatile, high-quality gift for players who value both comfort and sound fidelity.

See at Woot


Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Embark on a pirate adventure as you strap up as everyone's favorite Yakuza character, Goro Majima. This is the collector's edition of the game, which includes all sorts of goodies like a 6" acrylic standee, a pirate flag, an eye patch, a treasure coin pin, and digital deluxe content: Legendary Pirate Crew Pack, Legendary Outfit Pack, Ship Customization Pack, and Extra Karaoke & CD Pack.

See at Woot!


