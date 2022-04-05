20% off Sitewide | Hot Topic



With lots of franchises putting out new content over the next few weeks and months, the one you love is sure to be included. For the rest of the day, find your niche in this huge sitewide sale at Hot Topic. Save 20% on your next order.

Advertisement

Did you watch the Titan finale?! If you did this picture might resonate . And now you can wear it everywhere. The haunting final image of Eren is stuck i n our brains and now it’s stuck on this shirt. Show of f “T he Rumbling” to all your friends until we get that new and final, final season.

G/O Media may get a commission 20% off Attack On Titan The Rumbling Manga Panel Rep Attack on Titan's final season with this tee.

Eren in his final titan form, with the Rumbling beginning under him. Buy for $18 at Hot Topic

Animal Crossing New Horizons has had some amazing collaborations since it dropped at the beginning of the Ponderosa . Blind Boxes are such a fun way to collect a bunch of your favorite characters, and it’s a total surprise . Let everyone know you’re a proud island representative, and they should come to visit with these adorable keychains of the most popular Crossers .

G/O Media may get a commission 20% off Animal Crossing Blind Bag Key Chain Which one will you get? It's a surprise!

Assortment includes some of your favorite Animal Crossing characters like K.K. Slider and Isabelle. Buy for $7 at Hot Topic

If you’re having Grogu withdrawals, you aren’t alone. We all miss his adorable little green face. Fear not! Now you can snuggle with him. T his Grogu plush p illow and throw set features your favorite child and a delightfully warm blanket .