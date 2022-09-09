It’s exciting to get the brand new iPhone but it’s also crazy expensive. Do your wallet a favor and consider a renewed version of one of the older models. Amazon has a selection of refurbished Apple iPhone 12s and 13s just waiting to be scooped up. Each iPhone is professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned by qualified vendors before being sold. Could be worth saving a couple of hundred dollars and the headache of trying to actually preorder one of the new ones.
Apple iPhone 12 Mini, 64GB | $394
Apple iPhone 12 Pro, 128GB | $644
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, 128GB | $740
Apple iPhone 13, 128GB | $690
