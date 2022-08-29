Labor Day is around the corner which means your next chance to save big on TVs is here. Best Buy has some major discounts on a variety of discounts across LG and TCL TVs. We’ve gathered the best discounts on some great options for you to check out.
LG 75" Class NanoCell 99 Series LED 8K UHD TV | $1,700 off
LG 65" Class C2 Series OLED 4K TV | $600 off
LG 65" Class NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV | $200 off
LG 55" Class B2 Series OLED 4K UHD TV | $400 off
TCL 85" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV | $700 off
TCL 65” Class 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV | $150 off
TCL 55” Class 5 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV | $50 off
TCL 40" Class 3-Series Full HD Smart Android TV | $30 off
Looking to get the best out of your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X? The LG C2 Series has two HDMI 2.1 ports which allow you to push your console up to 120 frames per second. Get a 65" model for $600 off. Just looking for something a bit more barebones for the spare room in your house? The TCL Class 3-Series is an FHD display running Android TV. Stream your favorite shows and movies at 40" for just $200.