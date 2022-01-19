Asus ROG Zephyrus 14" Gaming Laptop | $1,250 | Best Buy

Gaming laptops are becoming pretty damn impressive. Take the Asus ROG Zephyrus for instance. So what kind of specs are we dealing with? Well, it’s got an AMD Ryzen 9, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a dang NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. Still not sure how they fit a 3060 into a 14" laptop, but they sure did. The screen is also 1440P QHD and capable of 120Hz. And right now, it’s down $300 to just $1,250. If I hadn’t just invested in building a PC last year, I would deeply be considering this. I miss being about lay down on the couch while using a computer.