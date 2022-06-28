Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope & $10 Gift Card | $60 | Best Buy

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope | $60 | Amazon

The long-awaited sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is nearly here. This is a game no one could have ever expected. A Ubisoft-produced Mario game crossing over with the Rabbids from Rayman with X-COM-like turn-based combat. And maybe even less expected, the game turned out to be pretty darn rad. We haven’t seen much info still about what’s new from the original, but honestly more of the same is definitely not a bad thing in this case. Pre-orders are open now and if you do so at Best Buy, you’ll receive a $10 gift card. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is expected to release later this year.