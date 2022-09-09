Elden Ring (PS4) | $50 | Amazon

Elden Ring (PS5) | $50 | Amazon

Elden Ring (XBO/XSX) | $50 | Amazon

Elden Ring is the latest release by FromSoftware, known primarily for the Dark Souls series and Bloodborne. Their signature appeal has widely become around the difficulty (but fairness) of their combat, obtuse narratives, and wide range of customization when it comes to how your character plays. All of that is here in Elden Ring but now in a vast open world. And let me tell you, this game is massive. If you’ve been curious about the hype but hesitant to drop $60, well, you’ll be happy to know the game is $10 off.